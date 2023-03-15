China Urges UK to Be Objective in Probe Into TikTok App - Foreign Ministry

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2023) Beijing is urging London to be objective and refrain from abusing the concept of national security amid the United Kingdom's plans to probe Chinese video-sharing app TikTok for security risks when used on government devices, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, UK Minister of State for Security Tom Tugendhat asked the UK National Cyber Security Center to investigate risks posed by the use of the TikTok app on government phones, citing foreign espionage corners.

"We are urging the state concerned to acknowledge objective facts, abide by rules of the market economy and principles of fair competition, refrain from generalizing and abusing the concept of national security, and provide companies from all countries with a fair, transparent and non-discriminatory business environment," Wang told a press conference.

The spokesman added that China had always been open and ready to cooperate on the issue of data security. Beijing has adhered to the principal that direct acquisition of data of foreign enterprises or individuals is unacceptable without legal permission from other states, Wang said.

Currently, TikTok access from government devices is prohibited in more than half of US states due to security concerns about user data being accessed by the Chinese government. In addition, the US House Committee on Foreign Affairs has approved a bill that could allow the US government to ban TikTok or any other foreign app if they are believed to be a threat to national security.

In February, TikTok's use was banned by the Canadian government and the European Union's Commission and Parliament on all devices used by their employees for work.

At the same time, UK Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology Michelle Donelan said that London was not going to follow the EU and the United States in banning officials from using the TikTok app on work devices as such a ban required a "significant evidence base," which the UK government did not have.