China Urges Ukraine, Russia To Communicate On Humanitarian Issues - UN Deputy Envoy

Published September 08, 2022 | 01:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2022) Beijing is calling on Moscow and Kiev to keep up contacts on humanitarian matters, Deputy Permanent Representative Geng Shuang said during a UN Security Council meeting on Thursday.

"We encourage Russia and Ukraine to maintain communication and cooperation on humanitarian issues and support the UN and international humanitarian agencies in providing assistance to Ukraine and neighboring countries on the basis of neutrality, impartiality and non-politicization," Shuang said.

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 in response to calls by the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics for protection from Ukrainian troops.

The Russian Defense Ministry said the goal of the operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, is to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine, and to completely liberate Donbas.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said the operation aims to "protect people subjected to genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years." As of March 25, the Russian Armed Forces completed the main tasks of the first stage, significantly reducing the combat potential of Ukraine. Western nations have imposed numerous sanctions on Russia and have been supplying weapons to Ukraine.

