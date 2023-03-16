UrduPoint.com

China Urges Ukraine, Russia To Restart Peace Talks 'as Soon As Possible'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 16, 2023 | 11:11 PM

China urges Ukraine, Russia to restart peace talks 'as soon as possible'

China's foreign minister on Thursday urged Kyiv and Moscow to restart peace talks "as soon as possible", saying Beijing feared the conflict "could escalate and get out of control"

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :China's foreign minister on Thursday urged Kyiv and Moscow to restart peace talks "as soon as possible", saying Beijing feared the conflict "could escalate and get out of control".

Beijing "hopes that all parties will keep calm, exercise restraint, resume peace talks as soon as possible and return to the track of political settlement", Foreign Minister Qin Gang told his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba in a phone call.

The call was the first official talk between the pair since the Chinese foreign minister took office in December.

"China is concerned that the crisis could escalate and get out of control," Qin said.

"China hopes that Ukraine and Russia retain hope for dialogue and negotiation," he added.

Beijing last month published a position paper on Moscow's war in Ukraine, calling for dialogue and seeking to position itself as a neutral mediator.

Qin reiterated Thursday his support for that proposal, saying Beijing had "upheld an objective and just position on the Ukrainian issue, committed itself to promote peace talks and called on the international community to create conditions for peace talks."

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia China Beijing December All

Recent Stories

Sheikha Fatima recognises winners of Emirates Skil ..

Sheikha Fatima recognises winners of Emirates Skills National Competition

14 minutes ago
 Ukraine's Zelenskyy Says Discussed Situation in Ba ..

Ukraine's Zelenskyy Says Discussed Situation in Bakhmut With UK Prime Minister

5 minutes ago
 Eight arrested after Champions League violence in ..

Eight arrested after Champions League violence in Naples

5 minutes ago
 SU Vice Chancellor departs South Korea to particip ..

SU Vice Chancellor departs South Korea to participate in training program

5 minutes ago
 Guterres lauds outgoing Pakistani general's servic ..

Guterres lauds outgoing Pakistani general's service as head of UN mission in Wes ..

3 minutes ago
 US Feels Comfortable, Confident About Its Leadersh ..

US Feels Comfortable, Confident About Its Leadership Role in Middle East - White ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.