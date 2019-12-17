UrduPoint.com
China Urges UN To Ease N. Korea Sanctions, Says Dialogue Must Not 'regress'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 03:53 PM

China urges UN to ease N. Korea sanctions, says dialogue must not 'regress'

China Tuesday urged the United Nations Security Council to unanimously adopt a draft resolution it introduced with Russia to ease some sanctions on nuclear-armed North Korea

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :China Tuesday urged the United Nations Security Council to unanimously adopt a draft resolution it introduced with Russia to ease some sanctions on nuclear-armed North Korea.

"Dialogue and contact should be restored as soon as possible to break the deadlock and to prevent the dialogue process from derailing or even regressing," said foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang.

