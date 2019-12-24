China Urges US, North Korea to Create Road Map for Peace Settlement - Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi

China has called on the United States and North Korea to follow the previous agreements between them and come up with a road map on settling the issues of denuclearization and achieving peace on the Korean Peninsula, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Tuesday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2019) China has called on the United States and North Korea to follow the previous agreements between them and come up with a road map on settling the issues of denuclearization and achieving peace on the Korean Peninsula, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Tuesday.

On June 12, 2018, US President Donald Trump held a summit in Singapore with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, which resulted in a joint statement in which Pyongyang affirmed its commitment toward the total denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and both sides promised to work toward lasting peace.

"There has been a new round of tensions recently on the Peninsula. It is mainly because the Singapore Summit Joint Statement reached by the DPRK [North Korea, officially the Democratic People's Republic of Korea] and the US has not been effectively implemented, and the legitimate concerns of the DPRK have not been taken seriously or addressed," he said in an interview with the People's Daily newspaper, published on the Chinese Foreign Ministry's website.

He added that Beijing and Moscow had put forward before the UN Security Council a draft resolution to support the peace process and prevent the situation from getting out of control.

"In this context, China calls on the US to take concrete steps as soon as possible to deliver what has been agreed in Singapore. We encourage the DPRK and the US to work out a feasible roadmap for establishing a permanent peace regime and realizing complete denuclearization on the Peninsula. China will continue to play a constructive role to that end,' the foreign minister stated.

The US-North Korea negotiations came to a dead-end after the North Korean delegation departed from the October talks in Sweden, saying that the negotiations were a failure as the United States had come empty-handed. The US side disagreed, stating that the sides had involved good discussions.

In recent months, North Korea has been consistently reminding the US that the deadline set by Pyongyang for Washington to offer concession in the ongoing denuclearization talks is coming soon. From the North Korean point of view, the US has not been responding in good faith to Kim's attempts to settle the issue. Pyongyang threatens to change its course regarding the denuclearization process unless the Trump administration offers more acceptable terms to the North Korean leadership.