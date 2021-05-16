UrduPoint.com
China Urges US To Assume Just Position On Israel-Palestine Conflict - Foreign Minister

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Sun 16th May 2021 | 09:20 PM

China Urges US to Assume Just Position on Israel-Palestine Conflict - Foreign Minister

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2021) The United States should assume a just position on Israeli-Palestinian crisis, as the UN Security Council on Sunday once again failed to issue a unified statement on the ongoing escalation because of an objection from one member state, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said during an emergency meeting on the Israeli-Palestinian flare-up.

Earlier in the week, the UN Security Council had already faced obstacles when attempting to produce a press statement on the Gaza escalation after the United States blocked it.

"China has been working with relevant countries on the Security Council press statement. Regrettably, simply because of the obstruction of one country, the Security Council hasn't been able to speak with one voice," Wang said.

"We call upon the US to show its due responsibilities, taking just position and together with most of the international community support the Security Council in easing the situation, rebuilding trust, and advancing political settlement," the minister continued.

More Stories From World

