China Urges US To Cease Arms Sales To Taiwan, Stop Creating Tensions - Foreign Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 18, 2023 | 07:00 PM

China Urges US to Cease Arms Sales to Taiwan, Stop Creating Tensions - Foreign Ministry

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2023) China has called on the United States to put an end to its arms sales and military ties with Taiwan and stop creating tensions in the Taiwan Strait, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Tuesday.

China urges the US "to cease its military ties with Taiwan and to stop selling weapons to the island," as well as creating tensions in the Taiwan Strait, Wang told a briefing.

"The facts indicate that the reason for a new round of tensions in the Taiwan Strait is the island's authorities' attempt to achieve independence, relying on the United States, while some US politicians want to take control over China with Taiwan's help, together they are trying to change the status quo in the Taiwan Strait, this is a very dangerous trend" the diplomat also said.

Wang added that China would take measures to protect its sovereignty and ensure the country's security.

The situation around Taiwan has once again escalated after Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen's meeting with US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy earlier in April, with Beijing starting massive three-day military exercises near the island in what it called a "warning" for Taiwanese separatists and foreign powers.

Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949. Beijing views the island as its province, while Taiwan ” a territory with its own elected government ” maintains that it is an autonomous country but stops short of declaring independence. Beijing opposes any official contacts of foreign states with Taipei and considers Chinese sovereignty over the island indisputable.

