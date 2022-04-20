(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2022) China called on the United States to clarify the situation regarding its Beehive malware attack and control systems developed and infiltrated by the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) in many countries around the world, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Chinese newspaper Global Times reported that Chinese cybersecurity experts exposed the Beehive cyberweapon developed by the CIA and US defense company Northrop Grumman. The program can support remote scanning, vulnerability exploitation, concealed implantation, secret theft, file extraction, intranet penetration, and system destruction, according to the report.

"China is gravely concerned over the irresponsible malicious cyber activities of the US government. We urge the US side to explain itself and immediately stop such malicious activities," Wang told a briefing.

The spokesman accused the US of "trying to cajole relevant countries, especially China's neighbors, into cybersecurity cooperation with it" under the pretext of enhancing capacity.

The CIA reportedly deployed network infrastructure for the operation of the Beehive platform around the world, including in Canada, France, Germany, Malaysia, and Turkey, among other countries.