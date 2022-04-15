UrduPoint.com

China Urges U.S. To Honor Commitment To Not Support Taiwan Independence

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 15, 2022 | 04:53 PM

China urges U.S. to honor commitment to not support Taiwan independence

A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Friday urged the U.S. government to fulfill its commitment to not support "Taiwan independence" with real actions instead of saying one thing and doing another

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2022 ) :A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Friday urged the U.S. government to fulfill its commitment to not support "Taiwan independence" with real actions instead of saying one thing and doing another.

For some time now, the U.S. administration and Congress have been making repeated provocations on the Taiwan question and increasingly playing the "Taiwan card," attempting to "use Taiwan to contain China" and obstruct China's complete reunification and its process of national rejuvenation, said Ma Xiaoguang, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council.

Ma made the remarks in response to a question on the visit to Taiwan by certain U.S. lawmakers including U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham on Thursday.

Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party authority and separatist elements advocating "Taiwan independence" ingratiated themselves with the visiting U.S. lawmakers. "The move cannot change the fact that Taiwan is a part of China, nor can it stand in the way of the complete reunification of the motherland and the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation," Ma noted.

Related Topics

China Visit Independence Congress Government

Recent Stories

PTI will be banned in foreign funding case, claims ..

PTI will be banned in foreign funding case, claims Hina Pervez Butt

26 minutes ago
 Syed Mashood Hassan Talks about realme's Tech Leap

Syed Mashood Hassan Talks about realme's Tech Leap

31 minutes ago
 Moscow Sent US Warning Note Over Arms Shipment to ..

Moscow Sent US Warning Note Over Arms Shipment to Ukraine - Reports

1 minute ago
 Paris Mayor Visits Kiev, Signs Friendship Agreemen ..

Paris Mayor Visits Kiev, Signs Friendship Agreement Between Two Capitals - Kiev ..

1 minute ago
 BZU organizes 'Hifz Quran' competiton

BZU organizes 'Hifz Quran' competiton

1 minute ago
 156 shopkeepers arrested in crackdown on profiteer ..

156 shopkeepers arrested in crackdown on profiteers

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.