China urges US to 'immediately cancel' arms sale to Taiwan

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :China urged Washington Tuesday to "immediately cancel" the potential sale of $2.2 billion in weapons to Taiwan, including battle tanks and anti-aircraft missiles.

"The sale of weapons by the United States to Taiwan... seriously violates the one-China principle... grossly interferes in China's internal affairs and undermines China's sovereignty and security interests," said foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang.