China Urges US To 'immediately Cancel' Arms Sale To Taiwan

Tue 09th July 2019 | 01:13 PM

China urges US to 'immediately cancel' arms sale to Taiwan

China urged Washington Tuesday to "immediately cancel" the potential sale of $2.2 billion in weapons to Taiwan, including battle tanks and anti-aircraft missiles

China urged Washington Tuesday to "immediately cancel" the potential sale of $2.2 billion in weapons to Taiwan, including battle tanks and anti-aircraft missiles.

"The sale of weapons by the United States to Taiwan... seriously violates the one-China principle... grossly interferes in China's internal affairs and undermines China's sovereignty and security interests," said foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang.

