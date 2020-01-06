UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Urges US To Refrain From Abusing Military Power In Middle East - Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 06th January 2020 | 01:31 PM

China Urges US to Refrain From Abusing Military Power in Middle East - Foreign Ministry

The Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Monday that the United States' recent military activities in the Middle East were leading to the further increase of tensions in the region and called on Washington to refrain from abusing its military power

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2020) The Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Monday that the United States' recent military activities in the middle East were leading to the further increase of tensions in the region and called on Washington to refrain from abusing its military power.

On Friday, a US drone strike killed Iranian Quds Force Commander Qasem Soleimani in Baghdad, prompting Tehran to vow a harsh response.

Both sides have exchanged several rounds of threats since then.

"The US' recent military activities have breached the fundamental principles of international relations and caused an escalation of tensions and destabilisation in the region ... We strongly urge the US not to abuse its military force and urge all parties to show restraint in order to prevent the further escalation of the situation and to return to dialogue and negotiations as soon as possible," the ministry's spokesman, Geng Shuang said at a briefing.

Related Topics

Drone China Washington Tehran Baghdad United States Middle East All From Qasem Soleimani

Recent Stories

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa crowned PCB U13 Catch em Young ..

5 minutes ago

Belarus' Naftan Processing Russian Oil After Getti ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) extends honorari ..

2 minutes ago

A qawali night to pay tribute to legendary Qawal N ..

2 minutes ago

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) declares Matri ..

5 minutes ago

Teenage star Gauff makes flying start to new year

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.