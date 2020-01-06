China Urges US to Refrain From Abusing Military Power in Middle East - Foreign Ministry

The Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Monday that the United States' recent military activities in the Middle East were leading to the further increase of tensions in the region and called on Washington to refrain from abusing its military power

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2020) The Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Monday that the United States' recent military activities in the middle East were leading to the further increase of tensions in the region and called on Washington to refrain from abusing its military power.

On Friday, a US drone strike killed Iranian Quds Force Commander Qasem Soleimani in Baghdad, prompting Tehran to vow a harsh response.

Both sides have exchanged several rounds of threats since then.

"The US' recent military activities have breached the fundamental principles of international relations and caused an escalation of tensions and destabilisation in the region ... We strongly urge the US not to abuse its military force and urge all parties to show restraint in order to prevent the further escalation of the situation and to return to dialogue and negotiations as soon as possible," the ministry's spokesman, Geng Shuang said at a briefing.