China Urges US To Stop Interfering In Other Countries' Affairs Under Pretext Of Democracy

Published March 28, 2023 | 06:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2023) China urges the United States to stop interfering in other countries' internal affairs under the pretext of democracy and creating divisions in today's world, the spokeswoman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Mao Ning, said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Moscow regrets the participation of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in the Summit for Democracy, an "unworthy show" staged by the United States, adding that it is the second attempt to form a coalition of so-called "democratic states" with Washington in the leading role.

"We advise the US to stop pointing fingers at other countries and stop interfering in their internal affairs in the name of promoting democracy," Mao said at a briefing.

She noted that today's world does not need creation of divisions in the name of democracy and promote a policy of unilateral action, but to strengthen solidarity and cooperation based on the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, advocating true multilateralism.

"What our world needs today is not to interfere in other countries' internal affairs under the guise of democracy, but to advocate genuine democracy, reject pseudo-democracy and jointly promote greater democracy in international relations," the diplomat said.

She added that the world today needs not summits that create confrontation, but solidarity and cooperation that can really solve the problems faced by the international community.

"We have stated our position on the so-called 'Summit for Democracy' on multiple occasions. Despite the many problems at home, the US is hosting another 'Summit for Democracy' in the name of promoting democracy, an event that blatantly draws an ideological line between countries and creates division in the world. The act violates the spirit of democracy and further reveals the US' pursuit of primacy behind the façade of democracy," Mao added.

The first Summit for Democracy, also organized by the United States, was held in December 2021. The second summit is scheduled for March 28-30.

