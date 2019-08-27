UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Urges U.S. To Stop , Malicious Hyping On South China Sea

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 27th August 2019 | 04:53 PM

China urges U.S. to stop , malicious hyping on south China sea

China urges the United States to stop malicious hyping and play a positive and constructive role in international and regional affairs, a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :China urges the United States to stop malicious hyping and play a positive and constructive role in international and regional affairs, a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Spokesperson Geng Shuang made the comments at a daily press briefing in response to the U.S.

Department of Defense's accusation that "China recently resumed its coercive interference in Vietnam's longstanding oil and gas activities in the South China Sea." "The rights and wrongs of the issue are quite clear. The U.S. has made irresponsible remarks over and over again, disregarding facts and calling black white, and China is firmly opposed to that," he said.

China firmly safeguards the world order and abides by international law, always exercising its legitimate rights in the region based on international law, and firmly safeguarding regional peace, stability and order, Geng said.

Related Topics

World China Oil United States Vietnam Gas

Recent Stories

Norway says timing of EFTA-Mercosur pact 'awful'

2 minutes ago

Iran court jails two for spying for Israel

2 minutes ago

Italy's M5S Says to Meet With Center-Left Only Aft ..

5 seconds ago

Northern Fleet Hydrographical Service Confirms Dis ..

6 seconds ago

Forensic audit of housing societies in ICT to be c ..

8 seconds ago

Meeting discusses Baba Guru Nanak's 550th birth an ..

10 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.