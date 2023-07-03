Open Menu

China Urges US To Stop Manipulating Taiwan Issue - Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published July 03, 2023 | 04:40 PM

China Urges US to Stop Manipulating Taiwan Issue - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2023) China calls on the United States to stop manipulating the Taiwan issue, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Monday, adding that Beijing would take the necessary measures to achieve peaceful reunification with the region.

On Monday, a US Republican delegation led by Republican Study Committee (RSC) Chairman Kevin Hern arrived in Taiwan for a five-day visit to hold meetings with the island's leadership and discuss bilateral relations.

In late June, US Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley said the US took into account the Chinese government's call for its military to prepare opportunities by 2027 to "unify China and Taiwan." He also noted that US support for Taiwan is aimed at ensuring that Beijing never wants to upset the status quo.

"We want to make every effort to achieve peaceful reunification. But we will never allow any people or forces to separate Taiwan from its homeland. We urge the US to stop vilifying China, stop aggression, and stop manipulating the Taiwan issue," Wang told a briefing.

China has always adhered to the peaceful settlement of issues, Wang added.

In September 2022, CNN reported, citing US Central Intelligence Agency Deputy Director David Cohen, that Chinese President Xi Jinping had allegedly instructed his military to prepare to establish military control over Taiwan by 2027. Later, similar assessments were voiced by CIA Director Bill Burns and Taiwanese Foreign Minister Jaushieh Joseph Wu.

Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949. Beijing regards the island as its province, while Taiwan maintains that it is an autonomous entity but stops short of declaring independence. Beijing opposes any official foreign contacts with Taipei and regards Chinese sovereignty over the island as indisputable.

The latest escalation around Taiwan took place in April after Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen met with US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. Beijing responded by launching massive three-day military drills near the island in what it called a "warning" to Taiwanese separatists and foreign powers.

Related Topics

China CIA Visit Beijing David Taipei Independence United States April June September From Government Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

3U1M: Superior University’s Distinctive Framewor ..

3U1M: Superior University’s Distinctive Framework with Four Specialized Stream ..

4 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi to host Abu Dhabi International Hunting ..

Abu Dhabi to host Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition on 2 ..

56 minutes ago
 WAM mourns death of Emirati media veteran Peter He ..

WAM mourns death of Emirati media veteran Peter Hellyer

2 hours ago
 Pope Francis commends UAE&#039;s role in spreading ..

Pope Francis commends UAE&#039;s role in spreading peace and tolerance

3 hours ago
 Ch Shujat makes another attempt to bring Elahi bac ..

Ch Shujat makes another attempt to bring Elahi back to PML-Q

6 hours ago
 Amir Khan responds to Asian model Sumaira's allega ..

Amir Khan responds to Asian model Sumaira's allegations

6 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 July 2023

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 03 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 03 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

7 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler&#039;s latest historical release: Na ..

Sharjah Ruler&#039;s latest historical release: Nabhani Kings unveiled

15 hours ago
 UAE economy poised for stronger growth in H2-23

UAE economy poised for stronger growth in H2-23

18 hours ago
 ZHO, Al Shaiba Group sign MoU on rehabilitation an ..

ZHO, Al Shaiba Group sign MoU on rehabilitation and employment of people of dete ..

21 hours ago
 Tour de France: Yellow start for UAE Team Emirates ..

Tour de France: Yellow start for UAE Team Emirates via Yates

21 hours ago

More Stories From World