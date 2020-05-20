UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Urges US To Stop Scapegoating, Engage In UNSC Talks On COVID-19 Draft - Envoy To UN

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 30 seconds ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 03:10 AM

China Urges US to Stop Scapegoating, Engage in UNSC Talks on COVID-19 Draft - Envoy to UN

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) The United States should stop using scapegoating practices during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and engage in the UN Security Council negotiations on a resolution addressing the global challenge, Chinese Ambassador to the United Nations Zhang Jun said in a statement.

"China urges the United States to really focus on the international efforts in coping with and combating the pandemic, avoiding politicization of the pandemic issue, and to stop blaming and scapegoating practices," Zhang said on Tuesday at a Security Council meeting. "We also urge the United States to actively engage in the ongoing Security Council consultations and negotiations on the draft resolution concerning COVID-19."

Earlier in the month, the UN Security Council was not able to vote on a resolution that calls for a global fight against COVID-19, following US objection.

The draft calls for increased international coordination and an immediate halt to hostilities in all countries amid the COVID-19 crisis. It also mentions the World Health Organization, which had been accused by US President Donald Trump of being "China-centric" and botching the COVID-19 outbreak response.

Zhang was responding to remarks made earlier by US Permanent Representative to the United Nations Kelly Craft, in which she urged China to "validate its claims of global leadership."

Craft called on China to support authorization of cross-border aid delivery mechanism into northeast Syria in order to allow the United Nations to combat the pandemic there.

Related Topics

Resolution World United Nations Syria China Vote Trump United States All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Prime Minister of Albania thanks Mohamed bin Zayed ..

1 hour ago

CBUAE&#039;s foreign currency assets up to AED371. ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed orders AED5.5 bn in housing pack ..

2 hours ago

ADAFSA continues efforts to develop Emirati bee sp ..

2 hours ago

Ahmed bin Mohammed calls on Dubai media organisati ..

3 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 2,509 new COVID-19 cases, 9 m ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.