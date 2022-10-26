China Urges US to Stop Spreading Myth About Alleged Chinese Threat - Foreign Ministry

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2022) China calls on the United States to stop spreading the outdated theory of the Chinese threat and better engage in building a new concept of mutually beneficial cooperation, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, US President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak agreed during a telephone conversation to jointly respond to challenges from China.

"China is a partner and an opportunity for the development of all countries, not a challenge or a threat," Wang told a briefing.

China urges Washington to try to build a new concept of openness, inclusiveness, and mutually beneficial cooperation, and do more to promote world peace and development, Wang added.