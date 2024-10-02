Open Menu

China Urges World Powers To Prevent Middle East Situation 'deteriorating'

Muhammad Irfan Published October 02, 2024 | 04:20 PM

China urges world powers to prevent Middle East situation 'deteriorating'

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) China urged world powers on Wednesday to prevent the situation in the middle East from "further deteriorating" following the latest escalation in the region.

"The Chinese side calls on the international community, especially major influential powers, to truly play a constructive role and prevent the situation from further deteriorating," a foreign ministry spokesman said in a statement.

"The Chinese side is deeply concerned about the turmoil in the Middle East," the online statement said.

China said it "opposes any act that violates Lebanon's sovereignty, security and territorial integrity and opposes the intensification of conflicts".

"The Chinese side believes that the failure to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza is the root cause of the current turmoil in the Middle East," Beijing's statement said on Wednesday.

"All parties should work for a comprehensive and lasting ceasefire in Gaza as soon as possible."

Related Topics

World China Gaza Beijing Lebanon Middle East All From

Recent Stories

Security forces kill six terrorists of BLA in Harn ..

Security forces kill six terrorists of BLA in Harnai area

2 hours ago
 Malaysian PM to arrive in Pakistan today on 3-day ..

Malaysian PM to arrive in Pakistan today on 3-day visit

2 hours ago
 “Ring of Fire” second eclipse of this year wil ..

“Ring of Fire” second eclipse of this year will occur on Oct 2

2 hours ago
 Justice Mansoor could not attend court, cases de-l ..

Justice Mansoor could not attend court, cases de-listed

2 hours ago
 Vidya Balan narrowly escapes in car accident

Vidya Balan narrowly escapes in car accident

2 hours ago
 Israel preparing to respond to Iranian missile att ..

Israel preparing to respond to Iranian missile attack

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 October 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 October 2024

8 hours ago
 Sialkot Airport completes runway overhaul in recor ..

Sialkot Airport completes runway overhaul in record time

14 hours ago
 USAID strengthens vocational skills in modern agri ..

USAID strengthens vocational skills in modern agricultural technologies in DI Kh ..

14 hours ago
 Babar Azam resigns as captain of Pakistan's white ..

Babar Azam resigns as captain of Pakistan's white ball cricket team

14 hours ago
 Battle of the Ultimate Vlogging Phone: Our Verdict

Battle of the Ultimate Vlogging Phone: Our Verdict

23 hours ago

More Stories From World