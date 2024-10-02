China Urges World Powers To Prevent Middle East Situation 'deteriorating'
Muhammad Irfan Published October 02, 2024 | 04:20 PM
Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) China urged world powers on Wednesday to prevent the situation in the middle East from "further deteriorating" following the latest escalation in the region.
"The Chinese side calls on the international community, especially major influential powers, to truly play a constructive role and prevent the situation from further deteriorating," a foreign ministry spokesman said in a statement.
"The Chinese side is deeply concerned about the turmoil in the Middle East," the online statement said.
China said it "opposes any act that violates Lebanon's sovereignty, security and territorial integrity and opposes the intensification of conflicts".
"The Chinese side believes that the failure to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza is the root cause of the current turmoil in the Middle East," Beijing's statement said on Wednesday.
"All parties should work for a comprehensive and lasting ceasefire in Gaza as soon as possible."
