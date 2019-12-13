UrduPoint.com
China Urges World To Recognize Negative Impact Of US' Continued Breaches Of Int'l Treaties

Fri 13th December 2019 | 05:25 PM

The international community must recognize the negative impact of Washington's continued violation of international treaties, the Chinese Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Hua Chunying, said on Friday, commenting on a recent ballistic missile test by Washington

On Thursday, the US military tested a ground-based intermediate-range missile in the state of California that flew for more than 500 kilometers (310 miles) over the ocean. This type of missile was banned under the now-defunct Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty. US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper praised the successful test of the INF-banned ground-based missile and said that work on the missile began after Washington withdrew from the treaty.

"The Chinese side believes that the international community should open its eyes and recognize the malicious intentions and negative impact of the constant violation of treaties and constant missile launches by the United States, jointly defend the existing international arms control mechanism," Hua said at a briefing.

The spokeswoman called on Washington to make greater efforts to maintain global stability, peace and security.

The INF Treaty, signed by the United States and the Soviet Union in 1987, was terminated on August 2, 2019, at the US' initiative, after it formally suspended its INF obligations six months earlier. Russia has repeatedly dismissed Washington's accusations of violating the agreement.

