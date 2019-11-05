China Urging Trump to Lift More Tariffs Before Phase One Trade Deal Signing - Reports

(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2019) China is exerting pressure on the Trump administration to remove tariffs the United States imposed in September and tariffs scheduled to go in effect in mid-December before Beijing commits to the Phase One of the bilateral trade deal, media reported.

China demands that the United States remove the 15 percent tariff it imposed in September on $112 billion worth of Chinese goods and the 15 percent tariff on about $160 billion worth of Chinese goods expected to go into effect in December, Politico reported on Monday.

China seeks the tariffs' removal in exchange for its agreeing to purchase up to $50 billion worth of US agricultural goods, commit to open up its financial services sector to the United States and increase intellectual property protections, the report said.

So far, the Trump administration has only agreed to not increase tariffs from 25 percent to 30 percent on $250 billion that were scheduled to go into effect in mid-October.

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said the United States may withdraw its decision to impose tariffs in December if the Phase One trade talks go well.

On October 13, US President Donald Trump announced that he had agreed in principle to a "Phase One" trade deal with China's Vice Premier Liu He after high-level bilateral talks in Washington.

Trump said the deal includes China agreeing to purchase up to $50 billion in US agricultural goods in addition to making reforms concerning intellectual property and financial services.

The trade row between the world's two largest economies erupted in June 2018 when the United States imposed the first round of tariffs on Chinese exports, prompting Beijing to respond in kind. Since then, the two countries have been engaged in a full-blown trade war, but have also started negotiations to resolve their trade-related differences.