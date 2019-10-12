China, US Achieve Progress in Multiple Areas During Latest Round of Trade Talks - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2019) Negotiators from Beijing and Washington have achieved significant progress in various areas during the latest round of bilateral high-level trade talks in the United States, China's state-run Xinhua news agency reported on Saturday.

The reports added that the areas where the sides had achieved progress included agriculture, intellectual property rights protection, exchange rate, financial services, expansion of trade cooperation, technology transfer and dispute settlement.

The latest round of bilateral talks on a new trade deal took place on Thursday and Friday.

On Friday, US President Donald Trump said that Beijing and Washington had reached the first phase of the trade deal, having agreed on Currency exchange, technology transfer, intellectual property, financial services and purchase of up to $50 billion worth of US agricultural goods by China.

The talks were held ahead Washington's planned increase of trade tariffs on $250 billion worth of Chinese goods from 25 percent to 30 percent on October 15.