UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China, US Agree Progress Made On Creating Conditions For Phase 1 Trade Deal Implementation

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 11:40 AM

China, US Agree Progress Made on Creating Conditions for Phase 1 Trade Deal Implementation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) China and the United States have agreed that they have made progress on creating conditions for the implementation of the first stage of their bilateral trade deal, according to a statement published by the Office of the US Trade Representative.

Vice Premier Liu He led the talks from the Chinese side on Thursday, and Washington was represented by US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin, according to the statement.

"The parties discussed the ongoing process of implementing the Phase One agreement between the two countries that went into effect February 14. Both sides agreed that good progress is being made on creating the governmental infrastructures necessary to make the agreement a success," the statement read.

The Chinese and US delegations also agreed to begin the implementation of the trade deal in spite of the ongoing coronavirus disease outbreak, according to the statement.

Meanwhile, Chinese state-run media reported that the sides had agreed to create the required favorable conditions for the implementation of the first stage of the trade deal between them.

On Thursday, China's General Administration of Customs reported that trade flow between the United States and China fell 15.2 percent year-on-year in the first quarter of 2020 due to the economic disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the lingering impacts of a trade war between Beijing and Washington.

Related Topics

China Washington Beijing Progress United States February 2020 Media From Agreement Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Six civilians including three children injured in ..

13 minutes ago

Detailed judgement on Umar Akmal released

5 minutes ago

Death toll rises to 605 after 25, 837 cases of Cor ..

35 minutes ago

Ecuador to take $1.45 bn in loans for virus fight

6 minutes ago

OIC Welcomes and Congratulates the New Iraqi Gover ..

56 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for May 8, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.