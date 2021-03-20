UrduPoint.com
China, US Agree To Avoid Confrontation, Promote Bilateral Cooperation - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 25 seconds ago Sat 20th March 2021 | 10:40 AM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2021) The senior Chinese and US diplomats have agreed during the talks in Alaska to push forward high-level dialogue between the two countries and avoid confrontation, China Central Television (CCTV) reported on Saturday, citing Beijing's delegation.

On Thursday-Friday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan held a meeting with Chinese Director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs Yang Jiechi and State Councilor Wang Yi in Alaska. The first session ended with both countries accusing each other of violating the protocol.

"The two sides agreed to maintain dialogue and contacts, advance bilateral cooperation, avoid conflicts and confrontation, and promote healthy and stable development of relations between China and the United States," the Chinese delegation said in a statement, as quoted by CCTV.

The diplomats also expressed their hope for the continuation of the strategic dialogue at a high level.

According to the media outlet, the US and Chinese delegations discussed trade and economic issues, health care, cybersecurity, climate change, security, as well as the Iranian nuclear deal, the situation in Afghanistan, the Korean Peninsula and Myanmar, as well as agreed to maintain and strengthen contacts and coordination on these issues.

Notably, the Chinese side also stressed that Beijing and Washington could join forces in combating the COVID-19 pandemic and restoring the world economy.

