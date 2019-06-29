China, US Agree to Resume Trade Talks After Trump-Xi Meeting - Reports

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2019) China and the United States have agreed to resume deadlocked trade talks as US President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping held a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 forum on Saturday, media have reported.

The bilateral talks concluded in Japan's Osaka earlier in the day. The negotiations lasted for 80 minutes.

The Xinhua news agency reported that the sides had agreed to resume consultations on trade issues, based on equality and mutual respect.