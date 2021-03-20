UrduPoint.com
China, US Agreed To Create Bilateral Working Group On Fighting Climate Change - Reports

Sat 20th March 2021 | 06:30 AM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2021) China and the United States have agreed during the talks in Alaska to create a bilateral working group on the cooperation in fighting climate change, China Central Television (CCTV) reported on Saturday citing Beijing's delegation.

On Thursday-Friday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan held a meeting with Chinese State Councilor Wang Yi and Director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs Yang Jiechi in Alaska.

"The two parties are fully committed to the boosting the dialogue and cooperation in the fight against climate change, the parties will create a joint US-Chinese working group on climate change," the Chinese delegation said in a statement, as quoted by CCTV.

"The two parties have agreed to maintain dialogue and contacts, develop the mutually beneficial cooperation, prevent misunderstanding and mistaken statements, avoid conflicts and confrontation, as well as promote the healthy and stable development of the Chinese-US relations," the statement stressed, adding that the countries expressed hope to continue the high-level strategic dialogue.

