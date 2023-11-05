China-U.S. co-produced film hits screen at Chinese American film, TV festivals

LOS ANGELES, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2023) Think Like A Dog, the China-U.S. co-produced film, hit the big screen on Saturday at the ongoing 19th Chinese American Film Festival and the Chinese American Television Festival in Los Angeles.

Nearly 200 families watched the film at an Alhambra theater in Los Angeles County and celebrated the "Happy Family Day" held on the sidelines of the festivals.

The film, which won the award for Best China-U.S. Co-Production Film, follows the adventures of a Chinese boy named Xiaoxiao and his American friend Oliver.

When Oliver discovers a way to hear his dog's thoughts, he joins forces with his furry friend to find a way to keep their family together.

Addressing the event, U.S. Congresswoman Judy Chu said the movie is a "unique blend" of Chinese and American cultures, appealing to a global audience.

The film and tv festivals kicked off in Los Angeles on Wednesday evening, with over 500 film and television entries received. A total of 10 films won the Golden Angel Award at the event.