Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 08:51 PM

China, US Dispute Hindering Global Response to COVID-19 Outbreak - Germany's Maas

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2020) The ongoing dispute between China and the United States is hindering the global response to the COVID-19 outbreak, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Thursday, adding that Berlin regrets Washington's withdrawal from the World Health Organization (WHO).

"It should be clear that a virus spreading all around the world must lead to global cooperation. However, the confrontation between China and the United States is complicating that global response, for example in the Security Council. And the US decision to withdraw from the WHO is one that we deeply regret," Maas said at the Forum of Small States.

The German foreign minister added that the COVID-19 outbreak is the biggest test the world has faced in a generation, and more countries need to support a multilateral approach to combat the epidemiological and economic crisis.

Measures taken by the German government in cooperation with the EU have made a significant financial contribution to worldwide efforts to curb the coronavirus disease pandemic, the German foreign minister added.

The Trump administration has made multiple claims that the Chinese government withheld information on the coronavirus disease during the early stages of the outbreak. In response, Beijing has firmly denied all the accusations and has said that the authorities have been totally transparent since the disease was first discovered.

US officials in the United Nations also prevented voting on a Security Council resolution that focused on the global response to the COVID-19 pandemic on May 8.

