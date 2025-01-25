China, U.S. foreign ministers hold telephone call

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) China's member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Foreign Minister, Wang Yi had a telephone conversation with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on January 24, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry here on Saturday.

Wang Yi said that President Xi Jinping held an important phone call with President Trump last Friday and reached a series of consensuses.

He said that the development of China-U.S. relations has ushered in a new and important juncture.

President Xi Jinping gave a comprehensive account of China's policy toward the United States. President Trump responded positively, saying that he looked forward to maintaining good relations with President Xi Jinping, emphasising that U.S.-China cooperation can solve many problems in the world.

Wang Yi said that the two heads of state have pointed out the direction and set the tone for China-U.S. relations. The teams of the two sides should implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, maintain communication, manage differences, expand cooperation based on the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation, promote the stable, healthy and sustainable development of China-U.S. relations, and find the right way for China and the United States to get along in the new era.

Wang Yi said that the leadership of the Communist Party of China is the choice of the Chinese people, China's development has a clear historical logic and a strong endogenous driving force, and the goal is to let the people live a better life and make greater contributions to the world.

China has no intention of overtaking or replacing anyone, but must defend its legitimate right to development, he added.

Wang Yi expounded on China's principled position on the Taiwan issue and asked the U.S. side to handle it prudently. Wang stressed that Taiwan has been part of China's territory since ancient times, and we will never allow Taiwan to be separated from China.

In the three Sino-U.S. joint communiques, the United States has made a solemn commitment to pursue the one-China policy, and it cannot break its promises.

Rubio said that the United States and China are two great countries, and the U.S.-China relationship is the most important bilateral relationship in the 21st century and will determine the future of the world. The U.S. is ready to communicate with China in a frank manner, properly handle differences, manage bilateral relations in a mature and prudent manner, jointly address global challenges, and maintain world peace and stability.

The United States does not support "Taiwan independence" and hopes that the Taiwan issue will be resolved peacefully in a way acceptable to both sides of the Taiwan Strait.

Wang Yi said major countries should behave in proper ways that match their status, shoulder their international responsibilities, safeguard world peace, and help all countries achieve common development.

He said he hopes that Rubio will play a constructive role in the future of the Chinese and American people and for world peace and stability.

