China, US hail progress in climate talks

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2023) China hailed climate talks with the United States as a success on Thursday, with the US climate envoy saying the two powers had reached common ground on a number of issues.

The talks in California between top officials come ahead of a meeting between US President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping next week, where the leaders are seeking to improve ties after years of frosty relations.

Beijing's Ministry of Ecology and Environment said the meetings -- between US climate envoy John Kerry and his Chinese counterpart Xie Zhenhua -- "ended successfully" on Wednesday.

The two sides "engaged in a comprehensive, in-depth exchange of views", it said, adding they "achieved positive results on developing bilateral climate change cooperation and action".

Kerry said that he had held "comprehensive and constructive discussions with the PRC over five days", referring to China by its official name.

"We reached common ground on a number of issues that we expect will prove productive in these critical weeks ahead of COP28," he said in a statement.

Countries will gather in the United Arab Emirates at the end of the month for the COP28 summit aimed at building consensus for limiting global warming.

Beijing and Washington have agreed to "jointly push for the success" of that meeting, Beijing's environment ministry said.

That success will hinge on agreement between the United States and China, the world's two largest greenhouse gas emitters.

Beijing and Washington are working to patch up relations that sank to some of their deepest lows in recent years over issues including trade, human rights and national security.

Washington sent top officials to Beijing this year in a bid to reestablish high-level dialogue.

And this week Chinese Vice President Han Zheng said his country was open to talks with the United States at "all levels".