China, US Maintain Close Contact Over Signing of Phase One Trade Deal - Beijing

Chinese and US delegations maintain close contact regarding the signing of the Phase One economic and trade deal, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said on Wednesday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2019)

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he and Chinese President Xi Jinping would soon hold a signing ceremony for Phase One of the bilateral trade agreement.

"The US and Chinese leaders have recently held a telephone conversation and discussed issues related to Phase One of the trade agreement. As for the date of signing of Phase One of the agreement, I can say that the delegations of the two countries are currently in close contact on this issue," Geng said at a briefing.

Earlier in December, the United States and China announced that they had worked out the Phase One trade deal as part of a larger bilateral trade agreement that would help resolve the long-lasting trade war between the two countries. As part of the accord, the sides agreed to not introduce new duties that were planned to go into effect on December 15.

US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said on December 15 that the first part of the trade deal with China would be inked in early January. Beijing has not confirmed this timing so far.