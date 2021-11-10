China, US Maintain Close Contacts on Issue of Holding Summit - Beijing

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

China and the United States maintain close contacts on the issue of holding a virtual summit of leaders of the two countries, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said at a briefing on Wednesday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2021) China and the United States maintain close contacts on the issue of holding a virtual summit of leaders of the two countries, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said at a briefing on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Bloomberg news agency, citing informed sources, reported that a virtual summit with the participation of US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping was planned for the following week.

"This year, Chinese President Xi Jinping twice held a phone conversation with US President Joe Biden; the two heads of state agreed to continue to maintain regular contacts," the diplomat said.

Currently, China and the US maintain close contacts on specific agreements for organizing a meeting of the two heads of state, according to Wang.

At the same time, the spokesman did not mention any approximate date of the possible summit or the details of its agenda.