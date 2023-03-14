China, US Maintaining Necessary Contacts to Manage Differences - Foreign Ministry

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2023) Beijing and Washington are liaising to manage bilateral differences rather than keeping in touch just for the sake of contacts, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Tuesday, while commenting on the possibility of talks between US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping.

On Monday, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said that Biden could hold a telephone conversation with Xi in the near future.

"China and the United States are maintaining the necessary contacts. We believe that the value and meaning of interaction lie in improving understanding, control, and management of differences, and not in contacts for the sake of contacts," Wang told a press briefing, when asked about the possible conversation between the two leaders.

The spokesman added that Washington should take necessary measures to put China-US relations back on the right track.

Wang also did not confirm media reports that Xi would visit Russia the following week.

"China and Russia are maintaining close cooperation at all levels. Regarding the issue you raised, we currently have no information that we could make public," the spokesman said.

When asked whether the Chinese leader intended to negotiate with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Wang also said that "Beijing maintains contacts with all parties" and that "China's position on the Ukrainian issue is clear and consistent," without providing any details.