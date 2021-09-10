China, US May Continue Dialogue on Economic Recovery, Fighting COVID-19 Pandemic - Xi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2021) The relevant government agencies of China and the United States may continue the dialogue on fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and the post-pandemic economic recovery on the basis of mutual respect, Chinese President Xi Jinping told his US counterpart, Joe Biden.

"The relevant bodies of the two countries, based on the respect of each other's concerns and the due settlement of disagreements, could continue the dialogue as well as promote the coordination and cooperation on important international and regional issues, including climate change, preventing and fighting the pandemic and the economic recovery," Xi said, as quoted by the China Central Television.

The Chinese leader added that the two countries should use the high potential for the bilateral cooperation.