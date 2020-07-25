China, US May Resume Trade Negotiations in August - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2020) Trade negotiations between China and the United States are expected to resume in August despite a serious uptick in tensions between the two countries, Hong Kong newspaper South China Morning Post reported citing a source close to the matter.

According to the paper, China has increased its purchases of US farming goods as insisted on by Washington in the so-called phase one deal, but remains some way off the targets laid out in the agreement.

The talks will be led by Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He and US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, both of whom took part in the phase one agreement sealed on January 15, the newspaper reported.

Under the first deal, the two sides must hold negotiations every six months, however, if "there was less of an appetite for engagement at the moment," the two sides may agree that a telephone conversation between Liu and Lighthizer on May 8 can serve as a stand-in for a meeting, the newspaper reported, quoting the source.

Tensions between the two sides have ratcheted up to a dangerous over the course of the year over several issues, culminating in tit-for-tat consulate closures earlier this week, abruptly initiated by Washington.

Despite soaring tensions, both sides have expressed readiness to embark on phase two negotiations to seal what would be the world's largest trade agreement between the top two economies.

US President Donald Trump had waged a trade war against China throughout 2019, hiking tariffs over a number of $250 billion worth of Chinese goods entering the US market, purportedly taking issue with the lopsided trade balance between the two.