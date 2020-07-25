UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China, US May Resume Trade Negotiations In August - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 25th July 2020 | 11:00 AM

China, US May Resume Trade Negotiations in August - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2020) Trade negotiations between China and the United States are expected to resume in August despite a serious uptick in tensions between the two countries, Hong Kong newspaper South China Morning Post reported citing a source close to the matter.

According to the paper, China has increased its purchases of US farming goods as insisted on by Washington in the so-called phase one deal, but remains some way off the targets laid out in the agreement.

The talks will be led by Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He and US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, both of whom took part in the phase one agreement sealed on January 15, the newspaper reported.

Under the first deal, the two sides must hold negotiations every six months, however, if "there was less of an appetite for engagement at the moment," the two sides may agree that a telephone conversation between Liu and Lighthizer on May 8 can serve as a stand-in for a meeting, the newspaper reported, quoting the source.

Tensions between the two sides have ratcheted up to a dangerous over the course of the year over several issues, culminating in tit-for-tat consulate closures earlier this week, abruptly initiated by Washington.

Despite soaring tensions, both sides have expressed readiness to embark on phase two negotiations to seal what would be the world's largest trade agreement between the top two economies.

US President Donald Trump had waged a trade war against China throughout 2019, hiking tariffs over a number of $250 billion worth of Chinese goods entering the US market, purportedly taking issue with the lopsided trade balance between the two.

Related Topics

World China Washington Trump Hong Kong United States January May August 2019 Market Post Agreement Top Billion

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 25 July 2020

51 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Ajman Ruler pardons 62 inmates ahead of Eid Al Adh ..

11 hours ago

England v West Indies 3rd Test scoreboard

11 hours ago

Bukhari thanks UAE-based Pakistanis for supporting ..

11 hours ago

Rights groups urge Palestinian Authority to free p ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.