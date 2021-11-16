China, US Must Cooperate, Fulfill International Obligations - Xi Jinping

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2021) China and the United States must respect each other, cooperate, not only resolve their internal affairs, but also fulfill international obligations, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday during a virtual meeting with US President Joe Biden.

The summit began on Tuesday morning - as scheduled.

"China and the United States must respect each other, coexist peacefully and maintain mutually beneficial cooperation, not only properly resolve their internal affairs, but also fulfill their international obligations," the Chinese leader said as quoted by China Central Television (CCTV).