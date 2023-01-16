UrduPoint.com

China, US Must Find Way To Get Along As Confrontation Harms All Sides - Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published January 16, 2023 | 07:29 PM

China, US Must Find Way to Get Along as Confrontation Harms All Sides - Foreign Ministry

China and the United States must find a way to get along with each other as any form of confrontation between the countries ultimately harms the interests of the two states and the whole world, Chinese Deputy Foreign Minister Xie Feng said on Monday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2023) China and the United States must find a way to get along with each other as any form of confrontation between the countries ultimately harms the interests of the two states and the whole world, Chinese Deputy Foreign Minister Xie Feng said on Monday.

"When China and the United States enter into confrontation, it does not matter whether it is a cold war, hot war, trade or technological war � ultimately everything results in the damage to the interests of China, the US and every country in the world," Xie said at a forum in Beijing, organized by the Chongyang Institute for Financial Studies.

The deputy foreign minister added that the two states should find "the right way to get along with each other" for the benefit of the peoples of both countries and the whole world.

According to Xie, China and the US, as the two largest economies and permanent members of the UN Security Council, share extensive joint interests in ensuring peace and stability around the world, as well as promoting global development and prosperity.

"The whole world is watching what China and the US are doing," the diplomat said.

Last week, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources, that Xie would likely be appointed as China's ambassador to Washington.

