China, US Need to Advocate for Global Mechanism on Health - Xi

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2021) China and the United States need to advocate for adopting a global mechanism on health and infectious disease control, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday after his online meeting with US President Joe Biden.

"China and the United States should advocate for the creation of a global mechanism for cooperation in the field of public health, prevention and control of infectious diseases, and promote international contacts and cooperation," Xi said, as quoted by Xinhua.