MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2023) China and the United States have reached progress and agreements on a number of issues during the visit of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to Beijing, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Monday.

"The Chinese side stated its position, and both sides agreed to jointly implement the consensus reached by me and US President Joe Biden in Bali (on the sidelines of the G20 summit in 2022). The parties have also made progress and reached agreements on some specific issues, which is very good," Xi said at a meeting with Blinken.