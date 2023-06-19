UrduPoint.com

China, US Reach Progress On Number Of Issues During Blinken's Visit To Beijing - Xi

Umer Jamshaid Published June 19, 2023 | 02:20 PM

China, US Reach Progress on Number of Issues During Blinken's Visit to Beijing - Xi

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2023) China and the United States have reached progress and agreements on a number of issues during the visit of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to Beijing, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Monday.

"The Chinese side stated its position, and both sides agreed to jointly implement the consensus reached by me and US President Joe Biden in Bali (on the sidelines of the G20 summit in 2022). The parties have also made progress and reached agreements on some specific issues, which is very good," Xi said at a meeting with Blinken.

Related Topics

China Visit Beijing Progress United States Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

IHC grants four weeks for AGP to respond to questi ..

IHC grants four weeks for AGP to respond to questions on audio leaks

few seconds
 Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to convene today to ..

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to convene today to sight Zil Hajj Moon

22 minutes ago
 BISP releases 4th quarterly tranche of Benazir Kaf ..

BISP releases 4th quarterly tranche of Benazir Kafaalat cash assistance from tod ..

33 minutes ago
 PM addresses PPP’s concerns, approves Rs25b aid ..

PM addresses PPP’s concerns, approves Rs25b aid for flood victims

2 hours ago
 PDM alliance effectively dissolved, says Shah Mahm ..

PDM alliance effectively dissolved, says Shah Mahmood Qureshi

2 hours ago
 Pak-Iran to enhance bilateral trade, expand cooper ..

Pak-Iran to enhance bilateral trade, expand cooperation in diverse fields

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.