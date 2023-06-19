China-US Relations at Lowest Point Since Their Establishment - Chinese Foreign Minister

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2023) China-US relations are at their lowest point, which is contrary to the interests of both countries and does not meet the aspirations of the global community, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang said on Sunday, adding that he is willing to visit Washington when it is mutually convenient.

"Currently, China-US relations are at their lowest point since the establishment of diplomatic ties, which is contrary to the fundamental interests of the peoples of both countries and does not meet the aspirations of the international community," Qin was quoted as saying by China Central Television after a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Beijing.