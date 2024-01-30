China, US Restart Stalled Talks In Beijing For Fentanyl
Umer Jamshaid Published January 30, 2024 | 03:50 PM
Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) China and United States officials on Tuesday resumed stalled talks on stemming the production of ingredients for the drug fentanyl.
The synthetic opioid, many times more powerful than heroin, has caused an epidemic of addiction in the United States. Responsible for 100,000 overdose deaths a year, it is the leading cause of death of people aged 18 to 49 in the United States, officials have said.
Washington hopes to get China to cooperate on tackling companies that manufacture the precursor chemicals to make fentanyl and on cutting financing for the trade.
Washington's delegation is led by Deputy Homeland Security Advisor Jen Daskal.
It also includes high-level US officials from the State Department, Treasury, Department of Homeland Security and Justice Department. After being greeted at Beijing's Diaoyutai guesthouse by Minister for Public Security Wang Xiaohong, Daskal underscored that "synthetic drugs are killing so many people", according to pool video of the meeting.
"I've come from Washington with a very high level delegation that represents the United States' whole-of-government approach to tackling the global challenge posed by illicit narcotics," she added.
Wang, in turn, said the establishment of the China-US working group on counter-narcotics represented an "important common understanding" reached by President Xi Jinping during his summit with US President Joe Biden last year.
"Our cooperation once again shows that the China-US relationship gains from cooperation and loses from confrontation," he said, speaking through an interpreter.
He said working-level China-US talks earlier in the day had been "in-depth" and "were pragmatic".
"I hope that both sides will proceed on the basis of solid counter-narcotics cooperation and the principle of accommodating each other's concerns to enhance and expand cooperation to provide more positive energy for stable, sound and sustainable China-US relations," he said.
The United States says it hopes the talks will "provide a platform to facilitate ongoing coordination designed to tackle the illicit production, financing, and distribution of illicit drugs".
Xi pledged during his summit with Biden in November to clamp down on the trade.
He also said that China "deeply sympathises" with victims of fentanyl.
"For years bilateral cooperation between the United States and the People's Republic of China on counter-narcotics has been suspended which has hindered our progress," the official told reporters on condition of anonymity.
bur-oho/aha
Recent Stories
Elections 2024: 90% polling stations declared Sensitive
Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi sentenced to ten years in jail in cipher case
Hamid Khan terms cipher case as abuse of power
Imran Khan approaches IHC against appointment of state counsels
Pakistani peacekeeper embraces martyrdom in Sudan
Security forces foil terrorists’ attack in Balochistan’s Mach area
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 January 2024
Pakistan deeply concerned over suspension of UNRWA's funding for Palestinians
Thief gang busted, three held
Venezuela's 'Maduro will not choose' his poll rival: banned contender
S. Africa poll battle heats up as ANC suspends Zuma
More Stories From World
-
Unionists to end boycott of N. Ireland government20 minutes ago
-
UN peacekeeping chief saddened over Pakistani peacekeeper's loss in Abyei30 minutes ago
-
Schneider Electric collaborates with Charge&Go by e& to boost EV infrastructure in UAE30 minutes ago
-
Ukraine says two killed in overnight Russian attacks49 minutes ago
-
Saudi Aramco halts plan to raise production capacity50 minutes ago
-
French farmers keep up roadblock protests, pressuring government50 minutes ago
-
UN confirms Europe hit record high temperature in 202150 minutes ago
-
China set 2025, 2027 goals for development of 'future industries'60 minutes ago
-
Tokyo's Nikkei index ends slightly higher60 minutes ago
-
UAE’s innovative legislation to protect workers showcased on sidelines of 14th GFMD summit in Gene ..1 hour ago
-
Tokyo's Nikkei index ends slightly higher2 hours ago
-
New mayor hopes trees will cool Athens down2 hours ago