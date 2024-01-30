China, US restart stalled talks in Beijing for fentanyl

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) China and United States officials on Tuesday resumed stalled talks on stemming the production of ingredients for the drug fentanyl.

The synthetic opioid, many times more powerful than heroin, has caused an epidemic of addiction in the United States. Responsible for 100,000 overdose deaths a year, it is the leading cause of death of people aged 18 to 49 in the United States, officials have said.

Washington hopes to get China to cooperate on tackling companies that manufacture the precursor chemicals to make fentanyl and on cutting financing for the trade.

Washington's delegation is led by Deputy Homeland Security Advisor Jen Daskal.

It also includes high-level US officials from the State Department, Treasury, Department of Homeland Security and Justice Department. After being greeted at Beijing's Diaoyutai guesthouse by Minister for Public Security Wang Xiaohong, Daskal underscored that "synthetic drugs are killing so many people", according to pool video of the meeting.

"I've come from Washington with a very high level delegation that represents the United States' whole-of-government approach to tackling the global challenge posed by illicit narcotics," she added.

Wang, in turn, said the establishment of the China-US working group on counter-narcotics represented an "important common understanding" reached by President Xi Jinping during his summit with US President Joe Biden last year.

"Our cooperation once again shows that the China-US relationship gains from cooperation and loses from confrontation," he said, speaking through an interpreter.

He said working-level China-US talks earlier in the day had been "in-depth" and "were pragmatic".

"I hope that both sides will proceed on the basis of solid counter-narcotics cooperation and the principle of accommodating each other's concerns to enhance and expand cooperation to provide more positive energy for stable, sound and sustainable China-US relations," he said.

The United States says it hopes the talks will "provide a platform to facilitate ongoing coordination designed to tackle the illicit production, financing, and distribution of illicit drugs".

Xi pledged during his summit with Biden in November to clamp down on the trade.

He also said that China "deeply sympathises" with victims of fentanyl.

"For years bilateral cooperation between the United States and the People's Republic of China on counter-narcotics has been suspended which has hindered our progress," the official told reporters on condition of anonymity.

