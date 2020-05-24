China, US Should Find Ways for Peaceful Coexistence Despite Disagreements - Beijing

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2020) China and the United States should find ways for peaceful coexistence and prove that this is possible for countries with different political systems and cultures, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Sunday.

"China and the United States should find a way for peaceful coexistence and mutually beneficial cooperation, and prove that it is possible for countries with different systems and cultures," Wang said at his annual press conference.

The minister emphasized that China, as the largest developing country, and the United States, as the largest developed nation, have a special responsibility for global peace and development.

According to the diplomat, "China has no intention of changing or replacing the US, and the time has come for the US to stop trying to change China."