China, US Signed Declaration To Intensify Work On Climate - Special Envoy

Thu 11th November 2021 | 05:20 AM

GLASGOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2021) China and the United States signed a declaration to intensify efforts to overcome the climate crisis, China's special envoy for climate change, Xie Zhenhua, said.

"Tonight, China and the United States presented China-U.S. Joint Glasgow Declaration on Enhancing Climate Action in the 2020s," he said at a press conference at the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow.

Since the beginning of this year, China and the United States have held about 30 virtual meetings, as well as meetings in China and the UK, Xie said.

"We reached this agreement on a joint declaration this afternoon," he added.

The declaration provides specific measures that will contribute to the achievement of the goals of the Paris Climate Agreement.

"Both sides recognize the existing gap between the current efforts and the goals of the Paris Agreement, so that we will jointly strengthen our work and cooperation, taking into account the characteristics of our countries, to accelerate the transition to green and low-carbon energy," the special envoy said.

China is committed to further strengthening its dialogue with the United States on climate change, Xie said.

He also added that China intended to develop a national plan to reduce methane emissions and would promote joint research in this area.

