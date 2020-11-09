China-US Tensions Likely to Ease Under Biden, Despite Growing Rivalry

Although Washington is likely to continue to view Beijing as a strategic rival, tensions between China and the United States are likely to deescalate if Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden takes over to become US president in January next year, political analysts told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2020) Although Washington is likely to continue to view Beijing as a strategic rival, tensions between China and the United States are likely to deescalate if Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden takes over to become US president in January next year, political analysts told Sputnik.

A number of major media outlets in the United States, including CNN, Fox News and the New York Times, projected Biden's victory in the US presidential election on Saturday. But Donald Trump, the incumbent president, refused to concede and vowed to fight alleged election fraud in court.

Unlike leaders in Western countries, including the United Kingdom, France and Germany, Chinese President Xi Jinping has yet to congratulate Biden over his projected victory in the US presidential election. During a regular press briefing on Monday, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Wang Wenbin said Beijing would express its stance on the US election result in accordance with international practice, while noting that Biden had declared victory.

During Trump's first term in office, he started a "trade war" with China by slapping steep tariffs on Chinese goods and blamed Beijing for failing to stop COVID-19 from spreading around the world. Chinese authorities in Beijing responded to Trump's hostility with reciprocal tariffs on US goods and traded insults with senior officials of the Trump administration.

As part of his reelection campaign, Trump accused Biden of being soft on China and flaunted his hawkish policies against Beijing as a major selling point to his supporters. Biden responded by voicing similar harsh criticisms of China on a variety of issues. Many Chinese scholars believed the two major political parties in the United States had reached a bipartisan consensus to treat China as a strategic rival.

As bilateral relations between China and the United States fell to the lowest point after diplomatic relations were established in 1979, political pundits and academics from both countries expressed concerns that the world's two largest economies were ready to "decouple" from each other.

However, despite Biden's intentions to continue to demonstrate his tough stance against Beijing, his specific policies on China could still be very different from those Trump deployed, Chinese political analysts told Sputnik.

"Although many people always talk about this bipartisan consensus on China in the United States, it's still just an abstract idea. But in practice, what Trump did was still very different from what a typical politician from the Democratic Party would do. For example, Democratic politicians would always support free trade and believed trade wars and tariffs would hurt US interests as well. I believe Biden could introduce significant changes on trade related issues," Zhang Baohui, the director of the Center for Asian Pacific Studies at Hong Kong's Lingnan University, told Sputnik.

Although China and the United States reached an agreement to resolve bilateral trade disputes earlier this year, the Trump administration maintained most of the harsh tariffs on Chinese goods valued over $350 billion.

The expert noted media reports that Biden would seek advice from other Western allies on existing US tariffs on Chinese goods.

"Biden said he would talk to other Western allies on existing US tariffs on Chinese goods. But those allies all said they didn't want a trade war between China and the United States. That's why Biden, as a typical politician from the Democratic Party, would still act very differently from Trump in practice," he said.

In addition to starting a trade war against China, another signature hostile policy from the Trump administration against Beijing was the harsh ban on top Chinese tech companies including Huawei and TikTok.

After Trump banned Huawei from utilizing US technology in its products, the Chinese smartphone maker is struggling to find suitable replacement microchips for its upcoming products.

To avoid being accused of being soft on China for lifting existing tariffs or export bans, Biden could issue licenses to allow US chipmakers to continue to supply to Huawei or offer tariff exemptions for certain Chinese exporters, Chinese political analysts suggested.

"They [the United States] don't have to lift all the tariffs at once. They could establish a procedure for tariff exemptions. If they make this procedure widely available and could easily approve most applicants. The results would be very similar. It's the same situation as the problems facing Huawei. They may not lift the export ban altogether. But they could issue a license to Qualcomm to allow it to continue to supply Huawei," Tu Xinquan, Dean of China Institute for WTO Studies, the University of International Business and Economics in Beijing, told Sputnik.

The expert added that China could also begin to adjust its hostile tone against the United States, if Biden decides to introduce measures that could help ease tensions.

As part of Trump's strategy to put more pressure on China, the United States began to export more advanced weaponry to Taiwan, which Beijing viewed as serious interference to its domestic affairs and accused Washington of violating the so-called "One China" policy.

If Biden takes office as president, he is unlikely to continue Trump's willingness to cultivate closer relations with Taiwan, Professor Zhang from Hong Kong's Lingnan University argued.

"Trump tried to elevate relations with Taiwan from all fronts. Biden's team didn't talk much about this. But I suspect that they would be very cautious about this, because most US liberals expressed concerns over instability or even a war in the Taiwan Strait. That's why Biden would be much more restraint. That's also why many people in Taiwan were unhappy when they heard that Biden won the election," he said.

Nevertheless, other Chinese political analysts warned that Biden could be more vocal to criticize Beijing over human rights issues.

"Human rights is an issue Biden must bring up and defend. This will be a major challenge for Beijing. Trump always treated such issues as leverage. But for Democratic politicians like Biden, this is not something you can make a deal about. This is also an area where Biden may not have much space to make compromises," Xu Guoqi, a history professor specializing in US-China relations at Hong Kong University, told Sputnik.

The expert suggested that the Biden administration could unite with its Western allies to boycott the upcoming Winter Olympics scheduled to be held in Beijing in 2022 over China's human rights violations.

The United States has openly criticized the alleged mass detention of Uighurs in Western China's Xinjiang region and the new national security law in Hong Kong. The Trump administration introduced separate sanctions against Chinese officials over alleged human rights abuses in Xinjiang and Hong Kong. In response, China also slapped sanctions on US officials.

However, US sanctions targeting Chinese officials had very limited impact as those officials rarely traveled to the United States or held US assets. China is well positioned to deal with US sanctions, professor Tu from the University of International Business and Economics in Beijing pointed out.

"I don't think Biden will introduce economic sanctions against China over human rights issues, unless something really serious happens, such as a war breaks out in the Taiwan Strait. Without such extreme incidents, I think the United States would be rather restraint when it comes to sanctions over human rights issues. From China's perspective, we're also much more capable of handling US sanctions today," he said.

Experiences from absorbing the economic impact of steep tariffs from the Trump administration could help Beijing any potential economic sanctions from the United States, Tu added.

All the three Chinese experts expressed similar views that Biden could try to rely on rebuilding relations with Western allies as a key strategy to contain China, instead of causing disruptions in bilateral relations as Trump did.