China, US To Hold High-Level Trade Talks In Washington Next Week - Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 19, 2023 | 05:10 AM

China, US to Hold High-Level Trade Talks in Washington Next Week - Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2023) China's Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao will visit the US capital next week to meet with Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo and United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai to discuss economic-related matters of concern, a Chinese official told Sputnik.

"Chinese Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao will visit the US next week," the official said on Thursday. "He will meet with Secretary of Commerce Raimondo and US Trade Representative Katherine Tai."

The trip will provide an opportunity for the US and China to engage in dialogue through bilateral, regional, and multilateral channels to address concerns in the economic and trade areas, the official added.

The Chinese official also said both sides are still discussing the details at the working level.

Last week, US President Joe Biden said that arrangements for a conversation between him and Chinese President Xi Jinping were in the works and expressed hope that the talks would come to fruition.

According to Chinese media, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang said during a recent meeting with US Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns that the stabilization of US-China relations should be a priority after Washington disrupted the positive momentum achieved during the meeting between the leaders of the two countries in Bali.

