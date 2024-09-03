China, U.S. To Hold Meeting On Enhancing Climate Action
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 03, 2024 | 11:50 AM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) China and the United States will hold the second meeting of the Working Group on Enhancing Climate Action in the 2020s, according to China's Ministry of Ecology and Environment on Tuesday.
U.S. Senior Advisor to the President for International Climate Policy John Podesta will visit China from Sept. 4 to 6 and co-chair the meeting with China's special envoy for climate change Liu Zhenmin.
The two sides are expected to hold in-depth discussions on practical cooperation within the framework of the working group, domestic climate policy actions by both countries, and multilateral efforts to address climate change.
China and the United States launched their Working Group on Enhancing Climate Action in the 2020s in January 2024. The working group was initiated to implement the consensus reached between the two heads of state at their San Francisco meeting and strengthen cooperation between China and the United States in response to climate change.
