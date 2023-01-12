UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published January 12, 2023 | 05:30 PM

China, US to Resume Talks on Climate Change - Chinese Ecology Ministry

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2023) China has agreed to cooperate with the United States on climate change issues, China's Ministry of Ecology and Environment said on Thursday.

"On Wednesday, China's Special Envoy for Climate Change Xie Zhenhua held a video conference meeting with US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry. The parties agreed to continue cooperation, jointly respond to the challenges related to climate change," the ministry said on social media.

In November, media reported that Xie had informally met with Kerry during the UN Climate Change Conference (COP27) in Egypt.

It was reported that both sides were interested in resuming negotiations to limit methane emissions, combat deforestation and accelerate the transition to green energy.

In August 2022, China suspended negotiations with the United States in a number of areas, including climate change, after then-US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan. China condemned Pelosi's trip in the strongest terms, saying it was a gesture of support for separatism, and launched large-scale military exercises in the vicinity of Taiwan.

