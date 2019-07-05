China, US to Resume Trade Talks Next Week in Beijing - Reports

UrduPoint.com
Chinese and US officials will resume talks aimed at resolving a long-running trade dispute in the Chinese capital of Beijing next week, the South China Morning Post newspaper reported, citing a source familiar with the matter

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2019) Chinese and US officials will resume talks aimed at resolving a long-running trade dispute in the Chinese capital of Beijing next week, the South China Morning Post newspaper reported, citing a source familiar with the matter.

According to the source, Beijing first wants to see Washington ease trade restrictions on Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei before it commits to buying US agriculture products.

However, if the negotiators fail to resolve the outstanding issues, the talks could "break down immediately," with the United States going ahead with new tariffs on $300 billion of Chinese products, the source added.

The news comes after US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, reached an agreement at the G20 summit in Japan to resume trade talks, with Trump saying that new tariffs he had threatened to impose on Chinese goods would not go forward at the present time.

The United States and China have been trying to overcome disagreements that emerged in the wake of Trump's decision last June to impose the 25 percent tariffs on $50 billion worth of Chinese goods. Since then, the two sides have exchanged several rounds of tariffs.

