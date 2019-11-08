UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China-US Trade Drops By 14.9% In January-October - Chinese Customs

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 11:10 AM

China-US Trade Drops by 14.9% in January-October - Chinese Customs

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2019) The US-China trade decreased by 14.9 percent in the first 10 months of 2019 compared to the same period of 2018, totaling $447.83 billion, the data of the Chinese General Administration of Customs showed on Friday.

From January-October, Chinese exports to the United States dropped by 11.3 percent to $347.79 billion, while imports from the United States to China saw a 25.4 percent decrease year-on-year, reaching $100 billion only, the data showed.

China bought $9.37 billion worth of goods from the United States in October, while it exported $37.

8 billion worth of goods to the United States.

The world's two leading economies have been engaged in a trade war for over a year over what US President Donald Trump deemed unfair economic conditions and noncompetitive behavior from China. China has denied such claims, saying that the trade row is not beneficial to either side or the world economy. The standoff translated into a tit-for-tat hiking of tariffs in imported goods between the countries.

Related Topics

World Exports China Trump Same United States October 2018 2019 From Billion

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Nov 8, 2019 in Pakistan

58 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

National Festival for Tolerance and Human Fraterni ..

11 hours ago

11 hours ago

India&#039;s Prime Minister congratulates Khliafa ..

11 hours ago

Sultan Al Jaber attends German Embassy's National ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.