China-US Trade Drops by 14.9% in January-October - Chinese Customs

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2019) The US-China trade decreased by 14.9 percent in the first 10 months of 2019 compared to the same period of 2018, totaling $447.83 billion, the data of the Chinese General Administration of Customs showed on Friday.

From January-October, Chinese exports to the United States dropped by 11.3 percent to $347.79 billion, while imports from the United States to China saw a 25.4 percent decrease year-on-year, reaching $100 billion only, the data showed.

China bought $9.37 billion worth of goods from the United States in October, while it exported $37.

8 billion worth of goods to the United States.

The world's two leading economies have been engaged in a trade war for over a year over what US President Donald Trump deemed unfair economic conditions and noncompetitive behavior from China. China has denied such claims, saying that the trade row is not beneficial to either side or the world economy. The standoff translated into a tit-for-tat hiking of tariffs in imported goods between the countries.