China-US Trade in First Quarter of 2022 Up 12.2% to $185.91 Billion - Chinese Customs

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2022) Trade between the United States and China in the first quarter of 2022 increased by 12.2 percent on the same period last year to $185.91 billion, China's General Administration of Customs said.

Chinese exports to the United States in the reporting period grew 16.

7 percent year-on-year to $138.89 billion; deliveries from the United States to China increased 0.8 percent to $47.02 billion.

In March, trade between the United States and China reached $62.53 billion. The US imported goods worth $47.31 billion from China, while China imported goods worth $15.22 billion from the US.