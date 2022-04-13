UrduPoint.com

China-US Trade In First Quarter Of 2022 Up 12.2% To $185.91 Billion - Chinese Customs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 13, 2022 | 10:20 AM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2022) Trade between the United States and China in the first quarter of 2022 increased by 12.2 percent on the same period last year to $185.91 billion, China's General Administration of Customs said.

Chinese exports to the United States in the reporting period grew 16.

7 percent year-on-year to $138.89 billion; deliveries from the United States to China increased 0.8 percent to $47.02 billion.

In March, trade between the United States and China reached $62.53 billion. The US imported goods worth $47.31 billion from China, while China imported goods worth $15.22 billion from the US.

