China, US Trade Negotiators Discuss Phase One of Trade Deal - Ministry

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2019) The chief trade negotiators from China and the United States, Vice Premier Liu He, US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, and US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin have had a phone conversation regarding the first phase of a new trade agreement, the Chinese Commerce Ministry said.

According to the ministry, the discussion was requested by the US side.

"The sides had a constructive discussion about each other's Primary concerns regarding the phase one of the trade agreement, and agreed to remain in close contact," the ministry said in a statement.

China is currently engaged in a trade dispute with the United States, which accuses Beijing of unfair commercial practices. Since June last year, the two countries have exchanged several rounds of import duties and subsequent talks to settle their trade-related disagreements.