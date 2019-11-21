UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China, U.S. Trade Teams To Maintain Close Communication

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 06:22 PM

China, U.S. trade teams to maintain close communication

Chinese and U.S. economic and trade teams will continue to maintain close communication, a spokesperson with the Ministry of Commerce (MOC) said Thursday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :Chinese and U.S. economic and trade teams will continue to maintain close communication, a spokesperson with the Ministry of Commerce (MOC) said Thursday.

China is ready to work with the U.S. side to properly address each other's core concerns on the basis of equality and mutual respect and strive to reach a "phase one" deal, which serves the interests of both countries and the rest of the world, MOC spokesperson Gao Feng told a press conference.

"There is no further information on details of the consultation over the deal, but hearsay about the issue is not accurate," he said.

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chief of the Chinese side of the China-U.S. comprehensive economic dialogue, held a phone conversation at the request of U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Saturday morning.

During their talks, the two sides had constructive discussions on each other's core concerns in the "phase one" deal, Gao said.

Related Topics

World China Gao Commerce

Recent Stories

Two students represent Pakistan at UNCRC

13 minutes ago

Northern v Southern Punjab ends in a draw

15 minutes ago

Local markets witness fall in Gold price

34 minutes ago

GB govt bears 95 percent expenses of dialysis: Chi ..

3 minutes ago

British Airways says flights hit by glitch

3 minutes ago

LUMHS organizes 'Diabetic Foot' workshop

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.